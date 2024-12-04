Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq increase by 36% in 7 months

Abdolamir Rabihaavi, TPO’s director-general for West Asia, stated that unofficial data indicates an additional $1.0 billion in exports to Iraq during November, bringing the total non-oil exports to the neighboring country to $8.2 billion so far this year.

“With the current trajectory, we anticipate that Iran’s exports to Iraq will hit an unprecedented $11 billion by the end of the year,” Rabihaavi noted.

Rabihaavi emphasized that Iraq is one of the key markets for Iranian goods with high-added value.

