Iran says gas supply to Iraq flowing normally

The state-run National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Monday that gas supplies delivered to Iraq in recent weeks have complied with quantities mentioned in the gas supply contract between the two countries, PressTV reported.

Gholamreza Kushki, who leads NIGC’s dispatching operations, said that exports of gas to Iraq are normally carried out via two pipelines in the south and west of Iran, adding that scheduled maintenance on one of the pipelines finished on Sunday after several weeks, allowing repair works to start on the second pipeline on the same day.

“This switching between export terminals during overhaul operations is done with prior notice and is based on the terms of the contract signed between the two sides,” said Kushki.

