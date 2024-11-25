Iran’s steel output down 1.9% y/y in October to 3 mln mt
News code : ۱۵۶۱۴۲۲
Iran’s steel production fell slightly in October compared to the same month last year, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) figures.
The figures cited in a Sunday report by the Fars news agency showed that Iran had produced 3.00 million metric tons (mt) of steel in October, down 1.9% from the same month last year.
The figures showed that Iran’s steel output had accounted for 60% of the total production in the West Asia region in October when regional output rose 5.4% year on year to 5 million mt.