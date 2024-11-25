Effective measures taken to counter sanctions: top banker
Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad-Reza Farzin has said that substantial and significant measures concerning banking issues have been taken to counter the unjust sanctions imposed on Iran.
The CBI governor made the remarks at the 11th Conference on Modern Banking and Payment Systems in the capital Tehran on Monday.
Farzin pointed out that sanctions have posed the greatest and serious challenges to the baking sector of the country, however, Iran has made drastic efforts and managed to maintain interactions.
The top Iranian banker explained that the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) was established in 1974, but had limited activity.