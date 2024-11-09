Iran, Sudan agree to expand economic ties
Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati and Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed have agreed to increase economic and trade cooperation between the two states.
The Sudanese minister visited Tehran at the head of an economic delegation.
Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the re-establishment of political relations between the two countries and hoped that this new phase of relations would lead to the development and flourishing of economic and trade ties.