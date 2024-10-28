Iran’s seven-month agricultural exports surge 28%
he value of Iran’s agricultural exports rose by 28% in the first seven months of the current calendar year (March 20 – October 21), reaching $2.2 billion, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.
The customs report indicated that the weight of agricultural products exported during this period totaled 3.8 million tons, reflecting a 16% increase compared to the same timeframe last year.
Among the leading export items, various types of pistachios accounted for $614 million, followed by tomatoes at $226 million, watermelons at $139 million, apples at $124 million, and dates at $123 million.