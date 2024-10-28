Iran’s seven-month agricultural exports surge 28%

The customs report indicated that the weight of agricultural products exported during this period totaled 3.8 million tons, reflecting a 16% increase compared to the same timeframe last year.

Among the leading export items, various types of pistachios accounted for $614 million, followed by tomatoes at $226 million, watermelons at $139 million, apples at $124 million, and dates at $123 million.

