Tehran calls for provision of roadmap for 15m metric-ton transit with Baku
Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has called for the provision of a roadmap for reaching the annual 15 million metric tons of transit between Iran and Azerbaijan.
Sadegh was speaking at a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with the visiting Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.
In the meeting, Sadegh said Azerbaijan is very important in the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.
She assured that the Tehran-Baku ties will be promoted in line with the two sides’ interests in the future.