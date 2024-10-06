Iran may get observer status in EAEU in near future

A decision to give Iran observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be made in the near future, Goar Bargesyan, a board member (minister) for industry and the agro-industrial sector of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a press conference, Interfax reported.

"We have signed a free trade agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have received a request from our Iranian partners for observer status in the union. The request is now being considered by the union's agencies in accordance with established procedures. We hope that the heads of our states will make a decision in the near future and Iran will receive observer status [in the EAEU]," Barsegyan was quoted as saying by the state agency BelTA.

