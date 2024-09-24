Iran’s non-oil trade with neighboring states at $32.6b in H1: IRICA

Mohammad Rezvanifar put the volume of the trade exchanges between Iran and 15 neighboring states from March 21 to September 22, 2024 at 50 million tons, valued at $32.6 billion, showing a 5 and 15 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

In this period, Iran exported 39 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $15.6 billion, he added.

The deputy minister of economy went on to add that Iran imported 11 million tons, valued at $17 billion, into the country from the 15 neighboring states.

