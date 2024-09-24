Iran’s non-oil trade with neighboring states at $32.6b in H1: IRICA
Iran's non-oil trade with 15 neighboring states in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) hit $32.6 billion, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).
Mohammad Rezvanifar put the volume of the trade exchanges between Iran and 15 neighboring states from March 21 to September 22, 2024 at 50 million tons, valued at $32.6 billion, showing a 5 and 15 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
In this period, Iran exported 39 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $15.6 billion, he added.
The deputy minister of economy went on to add that Iran imported 11 million tons, valued at $17 billion, into the country from the 15 neighboring states.