Iran’s exports to Iraq up 71-fold in 20 years: Official
The spokesperson for Trade Promotion Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iran’s export of goods to Iraq has reached from $145 million in 20024 to $10.238 billion in 2022, showing a 71-fold growth.
Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks concurrent with the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Iraq and added that Iraq has a special place in cultural, religious, political, social and economic relations of Iran and is the only country with the largest land border with Iran.
Iraq is the second destination of non-oil exports of Iranian goods, he said, adding that this Arab country has many religious and ethnic commonalities with Iran.
Turning to Iran’s trade with neighboring Iraq, Latifi added that the country’s export of non-oil goods to Iraq has significantly increased in the previous years in a way that Iran exported about $9 billion worth of non-oil products to Iraq in 2019.