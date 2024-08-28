Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states up 16% in 5 months: IRICA

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the value of Iran’s trade exchanges with the 15 neighboring states between March 21 and August 22, 2024, at $26.857 billion.

Mohammad Rezvanifar also put Iran’s volume of trade with its 15 neighboring states in this period at 43.579 million tons, showing a 10 percent hike compared to the same period last year.

