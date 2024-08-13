OPEC reports further increase in Iran’s oil output
Iranian oil output had reached an average of 3.271 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, up from 3.25 million bpd reported in June, according to the latest data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Iran remained the third largest oil supplier in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the data showed.
Total oil supply by OPEC’s 12 member countries reached 26.746 million bpd in July, up from 26.562 million bpd in June, the organization said, citing information it had received from secondary sources.