UAE eyes investing in Iran's cooperatives sector: envoy
News code : ۱۵۱۴۶۲۳
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Iran Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi said that his country is interested in expanding trade-economic cooperation with Iran.
Chairman of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi in his meeting with the UAE envoy to Tehran said that cooperatives have an important influential place in Iran.
Introducing the high capabilities and capacities of Iran’s cooperatives sector, Abdollahi emphasized that a considerable portion of the production activity belongs to the cooperatives sector.