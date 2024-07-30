Iran exports 55,000 mt of eggs in 4 months to July
The chairman of Iran's Producers of Egg-Laying Hens Union has said that since the beginning of this Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024), some 55,000 metric tons (mt) of eggs have been exported.
Hamid-Reza Kashani said on Tuesday that about 110,000 mt of eggs are produced monthly in Iran, of which 10,000 to 13,000 tons are exported.
The official also announced the export of Iran's first shipment of eggs to Sudan, adding that Iran is exporting eggs to Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.