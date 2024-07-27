Acting president hopeful Iran will continue expanding transit routes
Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber has expressed hope that transit and road development would continue under the new government.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Ministry’s projects on Saturday, Mokhber emphasized the importance of transportation development, noting that Iran borders at least 15 countries and provides significant capacity for transit.
Mokhber highlighted transit as a crucial point of interaction with neighboring countries, placing considerable pressure on the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.