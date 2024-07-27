Ahvaz-Andimeshk Railway completed
Three infrastructure projects are inaugurated today via video conference with the presence of Mohammad Mokhber, the acting president of Iran, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development.
The terminal of Ilam Airport inaugurated today is 5887 sq m with a capacity of 700 passengers.
Being a main gateway to Iraq for pilgrims, particularly during the Arbaeen procession from the border of Mehran, the existence of oil and gas reserves, and frequent visits of senior officials necessitated the construction of this terminal considering the existing demand.