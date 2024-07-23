Iran's foreign trade hits $36 bn in March-July
Iran’s trade with various countries reached $36 billion in the first four months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20–July 21), an official has announced.
The foreign non-oil trade of the Islamic Republic was registered at $36 billion from March 20 to July 21, said Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), on Tuesday.
Of the country’s total foreign trade this year, approximately $17.5 billion belongs to non-oil exports, he noted.