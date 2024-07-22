Iran’s W. Azarbaijan prov. exports 776k tons of goods in Q1

More than 776,000 tons of different types of goods were exported from the provincial customs offices in the first quarter of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar (March 21 to June 22, 2024), the head of the industry, mine and trade department general of West Azarbaijan province stated.

Some 775,735 tons of the different types of domestically-produced goods, valued at $421 million, have been exported from the provincial customs to target markets in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), registering a 15 and 60 percent growth in weight and value respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Saber Parnian continued.

