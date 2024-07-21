Russia exports coal to India via Iran by train: RAI

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) wrote on his social media account on Saturday that 7 freight wagons containing 9,500 tons of Russia's coal were exported to India through Iran's railway track in the last 40 days for the first time in the history of the railway.

He also expressed hope that according to the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian's recent note and according to his emphasis on cooperation with neighbors, China, and Russia, the country's transit would increase continuously.

