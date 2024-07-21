Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Russia exports coal to India via Iran by train: RAI

Russia exports coal to India via Iran by train: RAI
News code : ۱۵۰۷۴۲۴
The link copied

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Seyed Miad Salehi announced that Russia's coal was exported to India through Iran's railway for the first time.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) wrote on his social media account on Saturday that 7 freight wagons containing 9,500 tons of Russia's coal were exported to India through Iran's railway track in the last 40 days for the first time in the history of the railway.

He also expressed hope that according to the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian's recent note and according to his emphasis on cooperation with neighbors, China, and Russia, the country's transit would increase continuously.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london