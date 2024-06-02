The second phase of Indian investment in Chabahar port is being finalized: Dep.Minister
The deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development has said that Iran will enter into oil projects in continuation of the contract with the Indians and with the coordination of the Ministry of Petroleum.
"The important implementation issue is the long-term contract with the Indian operator, and the implementation work has started and the exploitation by the Indians is underway," he added.
"The equipment required for Indian investment in Chabahar port has been announced and the signing of the equipment contract is in the final stages," the deputy added.
"The second phase of Indian investment in Chabahar port is being finalized," he concluded.