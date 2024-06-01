Chabahar port can be a route for goods and energy trade: expert

"Many countries want to transit through Chabahar port and connect their goods to the North-South rail line. Actually, this route is the same as the Silk Road," he added in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"China, India and Pakistan welcome this route, but sanctions are an obstacle to investment in this region," he continued.

"It is clear that India will meet part of its energy needs in addition to the UAE and Qatar; It supplies from Iran because it has high consumption and needs many resources, and due to the geographical location of Iran, our country plays an important role in meeting the needs of this country, including energy," the expert concluded.

