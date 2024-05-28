40 percent of Arash gas field belongs to Iran: Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Comd.

The commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters elaborated that Iran's lack of determination to use the gas resources of the Arash field caused neighboring countries such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to start withdrawing from this field.

"And we in Iran are watching them until we see when its decided for Iran to participate in the Arash field," he added.

"This gas field is shared by a number of countries including Iran," he added.

