Iran and FAO sign a new project

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad signed a project aimed at ensuring the authenticity of food and managing the food supply chain.

This project titled "Food Authenticity Control and Food Supply Chain Management to Successfully Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" is in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the Sustainable Development Goals and the FAO Country Program Framework.

This two-year project is part of FAO's technical cooperation program, which ends in December 2025.

