56.5% increase in foreign transit through Iran: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that foreign transit through Iran increased by 56.5 percent to 3 million and 641 thousand tons.

Accordingly, during the last two months, the highest amount of foreign transit was from Parvizkhan Customs with the amount of 1 million and 71 thousand tons, which accounted for a share of 29.5% among the customs of the country.

In the last two months, 893,000 tons of goods from Shahid Rajaei Customs and 474,000 tons from Bashmaq Customs have been transited, which ranked second and third.

endNewsMessage1