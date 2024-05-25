Washington is currently working to obstruct Iran's petroleum exports: expert

"Recently, the US Congress and Senate passed a resolution and put pressure on China not to buy oil from Iran or to import less. But the issue is that America cannot fight on several fronts and at the same time it has its own issues regarding the energy deficency," Zanganeh said in an exclusive ineterview with ILNA.

"The United States has not officially given Iran permission to sell and supply oil to countries including China, but it may ignore it," he added.

"China is a big country and has several companies and refineries and it cannot control all of them, they will have access to the markets in any order and will increase the price, but in any case, it must be said with certainty that no agreement has been reached for the supply of Iranian petroleum,"

