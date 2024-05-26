More than 22 thousand foreign cars to be imported: president of Iran TPO
The president of Iran Trade Promotion Organization has said that currently more than 22,000 foreign cars have been imported into the country.
"Of this amount, more than 13,000 cars have been cleared and most of them have been handed over to the applicants of the system with national license plates," Mahdi Zeyghami added.
"Soon, a significant part of Japanese, European, etc. cars will be sold in the form of surplus supply," he added.