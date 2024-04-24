The presence of 96 countries in the sixth exhibition of Iran's export achievements

The head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran announced the acceptance of 2,600 persons from 96 companies to attend the 6th Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the 2nd Economic Cooperation Summit between Iran and Africa.

"We are trying to take advantage of the capacity provided by these two events to develop non-oil exports, especially technical engineering services", he said.

"96 countries are Iran's guests in this event, and the participants are high-level government delegations from more than 40 countries. There will be 33 countries from Asia, 25 countries from Europe, 34 countries from Europe and 4 countries from America", he added.

