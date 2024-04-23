Iran-Pakistan $10 billion trade with infrastructure development
News code : ۱۴۷۲۳۸۶
Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran announced the agenda of bartering goods with Pakistan.
"With the development of road and port infrastructure, trade of 10 billion dollars between the two countries will be realized," he said.
"Achieving this goal requires serious development of infrastructure, including ports, and facilitating the movement of trucks on the borders of both sides," Mehrdad Bazarpash said, referring to the target of 10 billion dollars in trade between the two countries.
Referring to the inauguration of the new government in Pakistan, he expressed hope that the development of cooperation will be seriously put on the agenda and the agreements will be concluded.