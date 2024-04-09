Iran’s annual dates exports reach $345m
Iran exported 390,000 metric tons of fresh dates, valued at $345 million, in the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024), as announced by an official from Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Jihad.
Zahra Jalili-Moghaddam, the director-general of Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture for tropical and semi-tropical fruits, reported on Tuesday that the volume and value of fresh date exports during the last Iranian year grew by 7% and 10%, respectively.
Additionally, Iran’s date production volume increased from 1,596,790 to 1,658,560 metric tons during the last Iranian fiscal year, indicating a 4% decline, she said.
Mohsen Rashid-Farrokhi, the chairman of the National Date Association of Iran, previously stated that Iran ranks as the third-largest producer of fresh dates globally.