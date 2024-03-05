Arash gas field belong to both Iran,Kuwait: expert
An expert on energy has said that Arash gas field is shared between Iran and Kuwait.
Hedayatollah Khademi told ILNA that “In our opinion, Arash gas field is shared between Iran and Kuwait, although Kuwait has also brought Saudi Arabia into the story and claimed that the field belongs to them and Iran has no share in it.”
Iran must starts development of the Arash gas field, he said, adding that Kuwait has employed foreign companies and is rapidly extracting from the Arash gas field.