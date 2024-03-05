Iran starts gas negotiations with Turkmenistan: Official
The CEO of Iran’s National Gas Company outlines the ongoing gas negotiations with Turkmenistan.
Negotiations with Turkmenistan for importing gas still continue, Majid Chegeni told ILNA.
Due to the dispute between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, their contract was not renewed, and the gas swap has been stopped for a long time, he noted.
The official noted that “I hope that the ongoing negotiations will lead to an agreement and we will be able to receive the gas.”