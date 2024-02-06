Monthly cargo transit via Iran hits 10-year high: Official

Dariyush Amani said on Tuesday that some 1.445 million metric tons of cargo had been transited via Iran from December 22 to January 20.

Amani said the figure was a record high in the past 10 years.

He stated that some 506,803 units of the domestic and foreign transport fleets had carried some 11.4 million mt of commodities via the Iranian territory to other countries from March 21,2023 to January 20,2024, an increase of 46% compared to the same period last year.

The goods were mostly imported to Iran through the southern port of Shahid Rajaee and border terminals of Parviz Khan, Bashmaq, Astara and Bazargan in north and west of the country.

