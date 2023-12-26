Iran's gas exports more than double to $2.374bn y/y in 7 months to October

The TPO released its latest figures on Tuesday, showing that Iran's gas export experienced $1.379 billion hike year on year and reached $2.374 billion which shows a 139 percent increase.

According to the report, gas exports also increased by 3.779 million metric tons (mt) and reached 7.55 million mt, registering 115 percent hike compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The TPO announced this year’s gas price at $336 per ton which is up 11 percent from last year’s price which was reported at $304 per ton.

