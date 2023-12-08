News code : ۱۴۲۵۷۵۷
Iran's gas exports to Iraq increased: official
The Secretary General of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce has said that the increase in Iran's gas exports to Iraq is part of the increase in Iran's exports to this country this year.
Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi told ILNA that Iran's exports to Iraq are still in place and continue to be as strong as before, and their weight and value have grown this year compared to last year.
Part of the increase in Iran's exports to Iraq has come from the growth of gas exports to this country, he noted.