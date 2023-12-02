Iran’s auto production up 18% YOY: Ministry of Industry

According to the report released, the country manufactured 882,471 automobiles during the eight months to November 22.

Accordingly, Iranian automakers had produced 749,157 vehicles during the eight months of the previous Iranian year.

Private and state-run automakers of Iran manufactured a total of 747,491 passenger vehicles during the eight months to November 22, which is 15 percent more than the related figure of last year.

