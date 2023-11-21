Iran, Oman trade officials review implementation of agreements

The meeting was held between Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Industrial-Trade and Special Economic Zones Hojatollah Abdolmaleki and Oman’s Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, the Omani daily newspaper Alwatan reported on Monday.

In the meeting, the two officials exchanged viewpoints about how to implement the trade agreements.

Iran and Oman have already agreed to encourage economic development and investment.

In January, 2022, Abdolmaleki had stressed the necessity of accelerating the process of signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in free trade zones.

According to Abdolmaleki, Iran-Oman cooperation in the free zones would pave the way for the further imports and exports and the increase in employment and investment.

