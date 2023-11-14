News code : ۱۴۱۷۸۲۵
Domestic companies to drill 35 South Pars infill gas wells
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed four contracts, totaling $1.17 billion, with local firms to drill 35 wells in the South Pars Gas Field, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer.
The contracts are part of an initiative to increase productivity and sustain gas production in the field.
Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr, the CEO of NIOC, stated that the contracts were supervised by the Pars Oil and Gas Company and are expected to be completed within a three-year timeframe.