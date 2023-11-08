News code : ۱۴۱۶۰۱۳
Iran, Afghanistan to expand transport cooperation
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash has held talks with the Minister of Civil Aviation and Transport of Afghanistan’s ruling group of Taliban Hamidullah Akhundzada on the expansion of cooperation in the area of transportation.
The talks that were held in Tehran focused on following up the implementation of mutual agreements and removing the obstacles to transportation at the border stations.
The two also discussed the increase in flights, exports of aviation services, activation of international aerial corridors, and trade exchanges in border stations.