Iran-EAEU Trade Value Exceeds $4 bln in 7 Months

In this timespan, Iran exported $922 million worth of products to EAEU member states and imported $3.3 billion of non-oil goods from those countries, according to the latest statistics.

More than eight million tons of goods, valued at over $4 billion, were exchanged between Iran and the five EAEU member states from March 21 to October 22, 2023.

Iran exported 2,414,542 tons of products, valued at $921,849,000, to the EAEU member states in the first seven months of the current Persian year, showing a 48 and 22 percent growth in weight and value respectively compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Iran imported 5,696,847 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $3,336,204,000, from the EAEU countries, indicating a 37 and 31 percent hike in weight and value respectively compared to the same period of last year.

Most of Iran’s exports to the EAEU were sent to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, registering a 30 and 20 percent growth respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, Iran exported over $532 million and more than $40 million worth of goods to Russia and Kyrgyzstan respectively.

endNewsMessage1