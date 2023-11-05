Iran’s oil sanction is propaganda in favor of Israel: Expert

Explaining the reasons for new oil sanctions against Iran, Seyed Mehdi Hoseini told ILNA that the recent approval of Iran's oil embargo is perhaps more political propaganda in favor of Israel within the context of the Israel-Gaza war, and in fact, they want to portray Iran as being involved in the war and should be punished.

He also said that in other words, psychologically, it is more meant to satisfy Israel and the Western world, and they will not enter into the serious implementation of this agenda.

“Even if the US runs the risk of making the sanctions on Iran's oil exports more difficult, this will actually benefit large consumers and industrialized countries such as China and India and the customers we had under sanctions because these countries need to import oil,” he noted.

The expert emphasized that “as a result, with the tightening of sanctions against Iran, they request more discounts, and naturally, we also apply more discounts in order to be able to export oil under sanctions.”

But on the other hand, because a pulse and a message are given to the market that Iran's oil has been sanctioned and this raises the price which will benefit us, he said.

The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a bill to tighten sanctions against Iranian oil, which include foreign ports and refineries that import Iranian oil.

