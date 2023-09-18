Iran’s five-month seafood exports up 32% YOY

Abbas Mokhtari said on Sunday that Iran has exported over 83,000 tons worth $140 million of seafood in March-August up 32% from figures reported in last year’s corresponding period.

He put Iran’s shrimp exports in the five-month period at 11,104 tons worth $37.6 million which posted a 46% rise in terms of tonnage and a 48% increase in terms of value when compared to figures of March-August 2022.

The official also said that Iran has exported as much as 3,347 tons worth $2.9 million of canned fish in the mentioned period, up 142% and 198% YOY in terms of tonnage and value, respectively.

Iran’s exports of different fish feed also hit 15.236 tons worth $10.2 million in the time span. The figures were up 88% in terms of tonnage and 132% in terms of value YOY when compared to 28,628 tons worth $23.6 million of exports in the same period of 2022, according to the official.