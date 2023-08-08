Transit via Iran up by 33% y/y in Mar-July: Ministry

Transit of goods via Iran from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21) to July 22 has reached 4,6 million tons (mt), an increase of 33%, according to figures by the Iranian transportation ministry.

Figures by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development released on Monday showed that Iran's transit performance in July had also increased by 33% compared to the same month last year.

The figures showed that the total non-oil and oil shipments transit via of the road and rail networks of Iran had reached 1,66 million mt in July, up from 802,000 tons recorded in July 2022.

