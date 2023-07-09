Iran, Vietnam call for using preferential, barter trade

Acting Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mehdi Zeyghami has called preferential trade agreements and using barter mechanisms a priority for negotiations for Iran-Vietnam ties.

Zeyghami met and held talks with Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy on discussing business plans in Tehran on Saturday.

The two sides discussed business plans related to the visit of the speaker of the Vietnamese parliament to Tehran and his meeting with Iranian businessmen.

Preparing the preferential trade agreement and using barter mechanisms were among other issues raised between the two sides.

Referring to five years since the holding of the Iran-Vietnam Joint Economic Commission, Zeyghami called for the formation of the commission as soon as possible, which was welcomed by the Vietnamese ambassador to Tehran.

