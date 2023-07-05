Iran moves up to 7th in global ranking of steel producers

Iran has moved up three places to seventh place in the global ranking of large steel producers, according to figures by the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

Worldsteel figures released on Sunday showed that Iran's steel production had risen by 8.8% year on year in May to reach 3.3 million metric tons (mt).

Iran was the seventh largest steel producers in the world in May after South Korea, the figures showed.

The rise in Iranian steel output came despite the fact that the global production of the metal dropped by 5.1% year on year in May to reach 161.6 million mt.

