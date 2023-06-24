China’s big share of oil comes from Iran: Expert

A completely increasing share of Iran’s oil export goes to China, the analyst of Copler Institute has said, adding that in the current situation and the risk of US sanctions, no country or company except China and countries like Syria and Venezuela, which have a friendly relationship with Tehran, will be willing to accept this risk.

Speaking to ILNA, Homayoun Falakshahi told ILNA that Iran's oil exports have been increasing since the end of 2020.

Evaluating the process of increasing Iran’s oil export, the export added that the world's need for Iranian oil has increased.

He continued that the election of Joe Biden as the new US president has indirectly helped Iran's oil exports.

“China is the largest customer of Iranian oil with a share between 85-95%, and Syria and Venezuela are other customers of Iran with a daily volume of 50-70 thousand barrels,” he said.

