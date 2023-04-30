Iran exports over 1.5 bcm natural gas to Turkey in 2023 first quarter

​Figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) show that trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey exceeded $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and that Iran exported more than 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey during that time.

According to the statistics office of the European Union (Eurostat), Iran exported 1,567 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in the first quarter of 2023.

The figure has dropped by 17% compared to the same period in 2022. Iran exported 1,891 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey in the three months of 2022.

