Turkiye-Iran trade approaches $500m in Jan

Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) has announced that Turkiye’s trade with Iran stood at nearly half a billion dollars in the first month of 2023.

The trade exchanges between the two countries reached 494 million dollars in January, showing a three-percent decrease in comparison to the same month in 2022 when the trade volume stood at 510 million dollars.

Turkiye’s export to Iran in January 2023 increased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 241 million dollars. This neighboring country exported commodities worth 216 million dollars in January 2022.

However, Turkiye’s imports from Iran decreased by 14 percent in January 2023 in comparison to the similar period last year, reaching 253 million dollars. The amount stood at 294 million dollars in January 2022.

Iran has been the 18th export destination and 23rd source of import in the first month of 2023.

The trade balance between the two countries was estimated at 12 million dollars in favor of Iran.

Turkiye-Iran trade exchanges in 2022 increased by 12 percent, reaching 6.42 billion dollars.

endNewsMessage1