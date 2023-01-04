UAE welcomes Iran's effort to develop transit cooperation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Tehran Saif Mohamed Obaid Al-Zaabi has said that his country welcomes Iran’s attitude to the expansion of transit cooperation with the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Al-Zaabi made the remarks in a meeting with the chairman of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali-Akbar Safaei on Wednesday, underlining the need for the expansion of economic ties, especially through the use of maritime transportation, between the two countries.

Pointing to the capacities of the UAE companies to invest in ports and other maritime transport sectors of the neighboring states in particular Iran, the ambassador said that the UAE experts will visit Iranian ports in the near future.

He further referred to the very good infrastructure of transportation in Iran, welcoming the Iranian authorities’ eagerness to develop transit collaborations with the CIS countries.

Safaei, for his part, noted that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi pursues the policy of developing economic exchanges and good neighborliness with the regional states, adding that the expansion of maritime cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is of great significance.

The Iranian official also expressed hope that the UAE-Iran transit link with the Central Asian countries and other states will be finalized as soon as possible.

According to the PMO director, there are proper capacities in the Chabahar Port; so, the UAE’s private sector can sign long-term contracts to invest in the port.

