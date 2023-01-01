Iran-Kazakhstan joint commission to be formed: Official

The Chairman of the joint chamber of Iran and Kazakhstan has said that good negotiations regarding the corridors field have taken place between Iran and Kazakhstan and goods are being exchanged in this way.

Iran and Kazakhstan are at the beginning of forming a joint commission between the two countries, Amir Abedi told ILNA.

It seems that during the next two weeks the road map of forming the joint commission will be compiled, he noted.

Describing the process of trade developments between the two countries as growing during the first seven months of the current year, he said that the potential of the two countries regarding exports and imports and the volume of transit is significant.

Referring to the visa cancelation between Iran and Kazakhstan for a period of 14 days, he said that this action can help trade development and the removal of trade barriers between the two countries.

Also, the tariffs between the two countries have become Eurasian, he added.

