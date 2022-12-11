Iran foreign debt at $10bn, one of lowest in developing world

Figures by the World Bank Group show Iran’s foreign debt was among the lowest in the developing world at a total figure of $10.349 billion reported at the end of 2021.

The figures showed that Iran’s foreign debt accounted for a tiny portion of a debt of some $9 trillion owed by developing countries to private and international creditors in December last year.

Iran’s long-term foreign debt reached $1.06 billion at the end of last year, down from $1.313 billion reported in December 2020, showed the figures.

The data showed that short-term debt owed by Iran rose to $2.508 billion in 2021 from some $2.067 billion in the previous year.

Iran settled more than $254 million and paid $46 million in interest on its foreign debt in 2022, said the World Bank Group.

endNewsMessage1